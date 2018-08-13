Tipton Football Player's Family Sets Funeral Arrangements

TIPTON - The family of the Tipton football player who died after suffering a severe brain injury has set his celebration of life arrangements.

Meisenheimer Funeral Home is handling Chad Stover's arrangements. A funeral home representative said the family will hold a celebration of his life Sunday with a visitation at 2:00 p.m. at Tipton High School. The service will be at 4:00 p.m. at the high school. The services are open to the public.

Stover was a Tipton junior who was injured during the Oct. 31 game against Sacred Heart in Sedalia.