Tipton School District stays open despite positive COVID-19 cases, close contacts

4 days 17 hours 32 minutes ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 2:53:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News
By: Ashley Wright, KOMU 8 Reporter

TIPTON- The Tipton School District released a letter Monday stating a student and a teacher within the district were diagnosed with COVID-19.

One elementary school student and one high school teacher are currently in isolation after receiving positive tests.

Students who were close contacts and asymptomatic are quarantining and not coming to school.

Teachers who were close contacts and asymptomatic are coming to school

Tipton School District Superintendent Dr. Terry Robinson said one teacher showed symptoms and another had a positive test, and neither of the teachers are at school.

He also said two teachers had close contacts with the positive cases, but neither  are exhibiting symptoms. 

The school district is working closely with the Moniteau County Health Center to ensure the return of students and teachers who are asymptomatic is a safe choice. 

Moniteau County Health Center Environmental Specialist Darrell Hendrickson said current rules in place allow essential workers to return to work if they're a close contact, as long as they are not showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“They need to maintain the social distancing standards of 6 feet, and they need to wear a mask," Hendrickson said.

Those deemed asymptomatic have not tested positive for COVID-19. The school allowed asymptomatic teachers to return in hopes of avoiding school closures. 

“Some people think these are positive cases that are in our building, but that’s not true. The cases that are in our building are close contacts, but they are not exhibiting symptoms,” Dr. Robinson said. “Our district teachers have been designated currently as essential workers. If we had quarantined all of our teachers and not designated them as essential workers, then we would have had to shut down school.” 

In the event an asymptomatic teacher or student began to feel symptoms, they would be expected to leave school and enter quarantine. 

“If one of those situations did occur, and somebody would develop symptoms, then they’re supposed to immediately exit the building and go into quarantine," Hendrickson said. "You can only do this if you’re not showing any symptoms, and this is for teachers, just like it is for food production workers and other classes that have been deemed essential to continue the operation of whatever business or situation you’re in."

Tipton School District will continue to monitor its cases and follow the protocols recommended by the Moniteau County Health Center.

“What you don’t want to have happen is someone who is positive in your building, you can’t have that, but if someone’s a close contact, they may not be positive," Dr. Robinson said. "We monitor them for symptoms, they take all safety precautions, they do social distancing, they keep their masks on, and we don’t feel like that is a great risk when people are monitoring their symptoms we’re having school."

[Editor's Note: A previous version of this article said, "Those who have been in close contact with either positive case and are currently asymptomatic have been able to return to school." 

It has been corrected to say that teachers who were close contacts and are asymptomatic are still coming to school, but students who were close contacts and are asymptomatic are not coming to school.]

