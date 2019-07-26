Tipton teen killed in Cooper County car crash

COOPER COUNTY - A teenager died in a car crash in Cooper County on Wednesday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lindsey Woodall, 18, from Tipton, died after her car traveled off the road and hit a tree.

She was driving east on Route H, near Route AA.

Woodall was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP said this is Troop F's third fatality this month.