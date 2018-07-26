Tipton teenager shot and killed during horseplay

TIPTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 18-year-old dead in Tipton late Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Tipton Police Department responded to a residence on Railroad Avenue around 11:20 p.m. after receiving a phone call a person was suffering a gun shot wound.

Officers found 18-year-old Robert Ashbaugh of Tipton dead upon arrival.

MSHP said preliminary investigation found Ashbaugh was shot by an acquaintance during horseplay involving a firearm. Ashbaugh was transported to University Hospital at the request of the Moniteau County Corner for an autopsy.

No one else was injured and no arrests were made at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating.

(Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to correct Robert Ashbaugh's age.)