Tire Blowouts More Likely In the Summer

COLUMBIA - Summertime heat means the treads on auto tires wear out faster, which could lead to blowouts. Regular tire inspections, done professionally or at home, could save you that hassle.

Big O Tires manager Jim Williams says there are precautions that can be taken to help avoid this situation.

he says by monitoring your vehicle's tires, it's less likely that you will exprience a blowout.

The tires should have correct tire inflation pressure, and the tread shouldn't be worn down below 2/30 of an inch. There's a simple way to check: take a penny with Lincoln's profile flipped upside down and place it in the groove of the tread on your tires. You shouldn't be able to see his entire head above the tread.

While it's not always possible to predict a tire blowout, things like the tread and pressure are good indicators that it's time to change your tires.

Williams says it's important that your tires are in good condition, especially when driving on hot asphalt or gravel roads in the summer. To ensure they are safe, you can bring your vehicle into a professional auto shop for a routine check-up.