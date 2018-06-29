Titans Add Missouri LB Gooden in Third Round

NASHVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have continued the Southeastern Conference flavor of their NFL draft by taking Missouri outside linebacker Zaviar Gooden with the final pick of the third round.

The Titans already had taken Alabama offensive guard Chance Warmack in the first round and Tennessee wide receiver Justin Hunter in the second round. Their only non-SEC selection through the first two days of the draft was Connecticut cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, taken earlier in the third round with the 70th overall pick.

Gooden, the 97th overall pick in the draft, was a team captain his senior year at Missouri and made a total of 226 tackles over his last three seasons. At the NFL Combine, Gooden ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds, the fastest time of any linebacker at the event.