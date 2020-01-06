Titans Beat Fisher, Rams 28-21

6 years 2 months 2 days ago Sunday, November 03 2013 Nov 3, 2013 Sunday, November 03, 2013 6:31:21 PM CST November 03, 2013 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - Chris Johnson ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns and the Tennessee Titans beat former coach Jeff Fisher and the St. Louis Rams 28-21 on Sunday.

Johnson's 19-yard scoring run came the snap after Jurrell Casey sacked and stripped quarterback Kellen Clemens, and Derrick Morgan recovered.

The Rams (3-6) got a second straight 100-yard game from rookie Zac Stacy, who had 127 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns.

The Rams drove to the Titans 26 in the final minute, but Austin Pettis got only a hand on Clemens' high throw to the end zone on fourth down.

The Titans (4-4) snapped a three-game losing streak and won after their bye against a team on short rest. The Rams lost 14-9 on Monday night to Seattle.

 

