To Change or Not to Change

Right now the school district uses two different grading scales. In the elementary and middle schools a student needs 60 percent, or a "D" to pass. But, in high school students need 66 percent in order to pass a class with a "D."

The controversial proposal called for lowering the high school "D" from a 66 to a 60 percent to match the lower grades. This would make the grading scale the same throughout the district.

Many parents, teachers and students oppose the plan. Some say it will encourage students to become lazy.

"It would be lowering the expectations of all students at Jefferson City High School. Those were the concerns," Superintendent Dr. Bert Kimble said.

However, many say it is not the grading scale that sets expectations for students.

"Do you think a piece of paper sets an expectation? I think the teachers in the classroom, parents and students themselves set their expectations," Kimble said.

Five percent of Jefferson City High School students drop out of school. The school board wants every student to graduate and says changing the grading scale could help that happen.

"We had a group that reviewed that plan in November of 2005 and they added a strategy to that plan saying that we will ensure that all students graduate from high school," School Board President Roger Kurtz said.

Because of all the opposition, the board put the issue on hold. The grading scale change was set to take effect in the next school year, but the board has scheduled several more meetings to do more research and hear public feedback before making a decision.