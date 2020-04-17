To-go alcohol sales now legal in Missouri

COLUMBIA — The Missouri Alcohol and Tobacco Control lifted the restriction on selling to-go alcoholic drinks Tuesday night.

But businesses around mid-Missouri technically haven’t been following the law, and were already selling drinks to customers.

One restaurant, La Terraza, has been selling alcoholic drinks to get by. Luis Rameriz, owner of La Terraza, says times have not been easy for their employees.

“Our sales dropped pretty bad, 60-65%,” Rameriz said. “This situation is changing everyday, we don’t even know if we are going to be open.”

Rameriz told KOMU that 30% of his sales have been on alcoholic drink beverages, and they have been relying on that to get by.

“The amount people are spending right now is a little higher, so that is going to help,” Rameriz said.

Mike O’Connell, Communications Director for the Department of Public Safety said they know businesses are struggling. They wanted to remove the restriction of to-go alcoholic drinks until May 15.

“In these special circumstances where businesses and employees in the restaurant and catering industry are facing these obstacles and this terrible situation they have never faced before, it is having a real impact on them," O’Connell said.

The department said they are not opposed to extending this restriction until COVID-19 issues die down.

Rameriz is hoping business keeps up.

“I do not know how much time we can survive like this,” he said.