Tobacco Tax Fails

But some opponents argued that not all the money would go to helping pay for those programs.

"If it's some type of scam, where they're taking 80% of it and put it somewhere else where it doesn't have to do with helping people," said downtown bar owner Sal Nuccio,"If 100% of it's not going towards that stuff, then I can't agree with it."

The 82% of the tax that Nuccio referred to would have paid for other health programs, not necessarily smoking-related programs.