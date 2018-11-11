Tobacco Tax Measure Appears Before Supreme Court

JEFFERSON CITY - Opponents of a tobacco tax ballot measure are trying to persuade the Supreme Court to take it off the November ballot. Judges heard arguments today in an appeal of a lower court decision determining that supporters had gathered enough petition signatures to qualify for the ballot. Opponents claim thousands of those signatures should not have counted because the addresses listed by people on the petition was not the same as the addresses listed in the voter registration files. But supporters say that doesn't matter. They note people can change their address even on election day, so long as they still live in the same county. Opponents of the tobacco tax also claim it could unconstitutionally require the expenditure of existing state revenues. Supporters deny that.