Today's Talk: Ashcroft announces petition to change voter ID law

JEFFERSON CITY - Republican candidate for secretary of state Jay Ashcroft announced Thursday the beginning of a petition to change Missouri's voter ID law.

Secretary of State Jason Kander said Tuesday Ashcroft could begin gathering signatures on the petition, aimed at requiring voters to present photo identification at the polls.

In a news conference Thursday, Ashcroft said he would offer free IDs to those who requested them. Jeanette Oxford, Executive Director of Empower Missouri, said Ashcroft's free-ID offer would still leave some restricted from voting.

Ashcroft said he would start gathering signatures Monday in order to have the issue on the upcoming ballot.

Do you think voters should be required to show ID in order to vote? Do you have any first hand experience with voters who could not bring a photo ID to the polls?

