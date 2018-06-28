Today's Talk: JCHS discussing bulk drug testing

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City High School Activities Director said Wednesday the school was discussing future changes to its drug testing.

Mark Capallero said current drug testing the school conducts for MSHSAA participants doesn't catch all drugs students use. Capallero said other tests like a panel 12 drug test, while more expensive, could be more effective.

Jefferson City High School currently tests for major drugs like marijuana, cocaine, and heroin, Capallero said. A different test could pick up other drugs like synthetic drugs.

Capallero said the test could benefit students. "You can design the 12 panel test to test for certain things that would help them. That would give them another thing to say: 'I can't do that because I'll get tested for it, too'," Capallero said.

He said the discussion is strictly preliminary, and no plans or proposals were being developed.

What do you think of the discussion? Would a different test benefit students? How do you think it would change students behavior or discipline?

