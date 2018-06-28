Today's Talk - June 1, 2007

MU Baseball

The Missouri tigers begin their journey through postseason play tonight. The Mizzou baseball team begins play tonight against the golden flashes from Kent State. The first pitch tonight is at 6:30 at Taylor Stadium. Mizzou and Kent State are joined by Louisville and Miami as the other teams involved in the regional tournament. This is the first time Mizzou has hosted an NCAA regional and is the first NCAA postseason action at Mizzou since 1965.

Doctor Death

Sudden death has a different meaning with this story. Doctor Death, as he's called, is being released from prison today. Doctor Jack Kevorkian is out of jail today. Kevorkian served eight years after a jury convicted him of second degree murder in the assisted death of a Michigan man. He claims to have assisted in the deaths of more than 100 people.

MU Curators

The University of Missouri Board of Curators are meeting today to possibly name the next president of the UM system. Interim President Gordon Lamb says he expects the successor to Elson Floyd to be named by day's end. Local lawmaker Kenny Hulsoff of Columbia is among the three finalists for the position.

Summer Mix n' Mingle

Tonight it's the Summer Mix n' Mingle. The purpose of tonight's mingle: To get jiggy with it, that's dancing for you plus 30 crowd. A dj will be on hand to play your favorite songs. It all kicks off at 8p.m. in Columbia at Stephens Lake Park indoor pavilion. Registration is required, cost is $5.00, and the event is for adults only. For more information call (573) 874-7460.