Today's Talk - May 31, 2007

U.S. to Admit Iraq Refugees

The Bush administration says it's poised to admit 59 more iraqi refugees into the U.S. The announcement comes as lawmakers continue to debate controversial immigration policy. So far, many members of congress have criticized the Bush administration for not helping thousands of Iraqis fleeing their country for safety after helping U.S. interests there. As of now, most Iraqis have gone to Europe, mostly to Sweden. Now the Bush administration says it's sending more security experts to screen refugees for entry into the U.S. to help with the problem.

Northwest Airlines Out of Bankrupcy

The nation's fifth-largest carrier is flying out of bankruptcy today. Northwest Airlines will emerge from Chapter 11 with some of the lowest costs in the industry. The airline has cut more than $4 billion of debt from its books and trimmed unprofitable routes. Northwest has been in bankruptcy for nearly two years.

Billy Graham Library Dedication

The Billy Graham Library will be dedicated this afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina. Graham initially opposed plans for the $27 million museum about his life and ministry until he was assured it would preach the gospel. The $27 million dollar library has six exhibits, four galleries and two theaters. There's also a collection of reverend graham's personal papers, including sermon manuscripts.