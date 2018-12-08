Today's Talk: Missouri home care workers fight for higher wages

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri home care workers fought for higher wages Wednesday afternoon at a rally at the state capitol.

Those at the rally urged Missouri lawmakers to approve a raise proposed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The proposal would give consumers the power to set the wage for their attendants within a range of $8.50 to $10.15 per hour.

The current average wage is about $8.60 per hour.

Do you think Missouri home care owners deserve a pay raise?

Do you think a pay raise would reduce employee turnover and give more home care workers an incentive to keep their jobs?