Todays Talk

Men trapped in Utah mine

Efforts are underway to free the six men trapped in a central Utah mine after a cave-in early yesterday morning. Yesterday all efforts to reach the miners, or even make contact failed because of too much debris blocking all entrances. Today, officials hope to drill straight down from the top of the mine to the area where they believe the miners are located. Officials do not know if the men are alive but say if they're in an open area they should have enough air and water to survive for several days.

North Norea Nuclear Program

Talks are underway that could determine the future of North Korea's nuclear program. Diplomats from six different nations met along the demilitarized zone today to try and finalize a deal to supply North Korea with oil so they can shut down their nuclear program. North Korea has already shut down its main reactor and several other nuclear facilities. Officials say all that's left to do is work out the when and how the oil will be delivered to North Korea.

Democrat Debates

The race for the democratic nomination makes a pit stop tonight in Chicago. The top seven candidates will take to the stage at soldier field for a formal debate. The presidential hopefuls will be discussing everything from the future of the auto industry to proper campaign contributions, a topic Obama and Clinton clashed about over the weekend. The debate will be broadcast on MSNBC tonight at 6 p-m central time.

Barry Bonds On Course for Record

Barry bonds is likely to get the all-time home run record while playing at home, in the week ahead. He failed to get a homer in the first game of a 7-game home stand, going 0 for 3 last night. Bonds tied the record on the road this past Saturday. The Giants play the Washington Nationals tonight at 9:15 central time.