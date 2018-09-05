Toddler Falls from 4th Floor of St. Louis Shelter

7 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, May 13 2011 May 13, 2011 Friday, May 13, 2011 3:26:35 AM CDT May 13, 2011 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Leaders of a St. Louis homeless shelter say they'll investigate whether changes are needed after a 3-year-old boy tumbled out of a fourth-floor window.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the boy was bouncing on a bed Wednesday night at the Gateway 180 shelter when he fell through an open window. He landed on a roof deck of the second floor and escaped serious injury. He spent the night at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital as a precaution.

The shelter's leaders say they're contacting the company that installed the windows to see if something can be done to improve safety.

Gateway 180 is the largest 24-hour emergency shelter for women, children and families in Missouri, housing about 45 families on an average night.

