Toddler Killed
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Greene County jury convicted a man of killing his girlfriend's 18-month old son. Joseph Haslett claimed he put the child in a headlock as they were playing at wrestling. Haslett was convicted today of second-degree murder. He faces 10 to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced June 15. Prosecutors said Haslett killed Gavin Jordan in October 2005 while the child's mother was out looking for work. Haslett claimed the death was an accident. The mother faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child for not protecting her son from Haslett.
More News
Grid
List
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) - Police in Oklahoma say a man was arrested on New Year's Day after he allegedly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released numbers for the 2020 New Year's holiday counting period. No one died... More >>
in
MOBERLY - A man is in custody after officials say he robbed a Moberly gas station with a gun and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Businesses in Missouri will see tax cuts in 2020 and some corporations could see more. Missouri’s... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After more than 40 years, Tom Landwehr is calling it quits. "I'm 71," he said. "I'm... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - For 11 days, the workers at Up in Smoke haven’t been sure if they're breaking federal law.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Cheyenne Hayes said she is not ready to forgive a Columbia Police officer for accidently killing her four-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As 2019 comes to an end, take a look back at the biggest stories that defined the year... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday his consent to the initial refugee resettlement in Missouri in response to... More >>
in
CHESTERFIELD - Police in suburban St. Louis have shot and killed someone who authorities say drove a stolen vehicle into... More >>
in
HIGHPOINT - Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three men it says robbed a... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - A traffic stop for the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office turned into an arrest after deputies say they found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department confirm a shooting happened Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. outside We B Smokin on Paris Rd.... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - One woman is dead after a crash Monday afternoon on Highway 54 near Gray Road in Cole... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a man on the city's north side,... More >>
in
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (AP) - Fall sampling has found seven deer that suffered from chronic wasting disease in two southeast... More >>
in
FAYETTE - Fayette Police has taken one individual into custody in connection with Monday's apparent homicide. Alfredo Damario Hicks... More >>
in
SHAWNEE, Ks. (AP) - A former Kansas City area TV meteorologist has announced plans to seek a Kansas Senate... More >>
in