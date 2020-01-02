Toddler Killed

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Greene County jury convicted a man of killing his girlfriend's 18-month old son. Joseph Haslett claimed he put the child in a headlock as they were playing at wrestling. Haslett was convicted today of second-degree murder. He faces 10 to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced June 15. Prosecutors said Haslett killed Gavin Jordan in October 2005 while the child's mother was out looking for work. Haslett claimed the death was an accident. The mother faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child for not protecting her son from Haslett.