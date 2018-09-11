Toddler OK after being inside stolen vehicle

WEST ALTON (AP) - Police in the St. Louis area are searching for a suspect who stole a car with a 2-year-old inside.

The car was found abandoned about an hour later, and the toddler was unharmed.

The car was stolen about 10 p.m. Sunday in the West Alton area of northern St. Charles County. It was recovered around 11 p.m. in Jennings in St. Louis County.

Police have released no further information on the suspect, or why the child was in the car when it was taken.