Toddler's Hot Tub Death Labeled Accidental

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Police in St. Joseph say preliminary autopsy results on a 3-year-old boy indicate an accidental drowning in a hotel hot tub.

No charges have been filed in the Aug. 8 death of Parker James Wilson, who lived in the northwest Missouri town of Rosendale. Police announced the preliminary autopsy results this week.

Parker died while visiting St. Joseph's Ramada Inn Monkey Cove Water Park with his grandparents and siblings.

Police said the grandfather was watching two other children at a water slide when he noticed that Parker had slid under the water in the hot tub.

Emergency responders performed CPR on the little boy, but he died a short time later at a St. Joseph hospital.