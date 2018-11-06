Toddler Wanders into Gun Safe in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- A 2-year-old boy is unharmed after being rescued from a 5-foot gun safe in the eastern Missouri town of Wentzville.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the boy was with his parents when he walked away and wandered into the safe Saturday at a Lowe's store. It locked behind him. Store officials couldn't open the safe.

Firefighters drilled a small hole to get air to the boy, then used a hydraulic tool to pry open the safe.

The child was checked by paramedics then released to his parents.