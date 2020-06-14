Toddler Drowns in Lake

LAKE OF THE OZARKS (AP) - Authorities say a three-year-old boy fell from a dock and drowned in Lake of the Ozarks, the eighth of the year. The Missouri State Water Patrol says the body of Lorenzo Guzman of Rockford, Illinois, was found two hours after he was reported missing yesterday afternoon. Investigators said the child was left alone on the dock while vacationing with his aunt and uncle. Authorities said the aunt thought the uncle had the child; the uncle said he thought the boy was with his aunt. His parents were at home in Illinois at the time. He was not wearing a lifejacket when the body was found. An autopsy will be performed and the drowning will be reviewed by the Camden County Child Death Review Committee. Missouri law requires a review of deaths involving anyone under the age of 18. It's the eighth drowning at the lake this year.