Toddlers Create Mother's Day Gifts

COLUMBIA - Parks and Recreation hosted a Mother's Day party for toddlers at Stephens Lake Activity Center Wednesday morning. The children created picture frames and various other crafts as gifts for their mothers, grandmothers, and other important women in their lives.

The party was part of a series of events for preschoolers hosted by Parks and Recreation. To see all of the department's events, you can go to its website.