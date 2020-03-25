Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021

1 day 4 hours 46 minutes ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 8:15:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

TOKYO - The Tokyo Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021.

The International Olympic Committee along with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and local organizers have decided that the Tokyo Games cannot go ahead as scheduled this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The IOC says the games will be held “not later than summer 2021” but they will still be called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

More News

Grid
List

Parson asks for federal help with COVID-19 pandemic
Parson asks for federal help with COVID-19 pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY— Gov. Mike Parson now says the COVID-19 pandemic has reached a level of severity that state and... More >>
46 minutes ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 12:15:02 PM CDT March 25, 2020 in News

It's official: Cartwright approved as next UCF president, starts April 13
It's official: Cartwright approved as next UCF president, starts April 13
COLUMBIA— The Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved Alexander Cartwright as the next president of the University of Central Florida... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 11:37:36 AM CDT March 25, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Westminster College to waive ACT, SAT requirements
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Westminster College to waive ACT, SAT requirements
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 10:09:00 AM CDT March 25, 2020 in News

State extends, increases food stamp benefits during pandemic
State extends, increases food stamp benefits during pandemic
COLUMBIA —Families receiving SNAP benefits will not have to renew their certifications during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Department... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 9:21:01 AM CDT March 25, 2020 in News

Gobiernos de la ciudad de Columbia y del condado de Boone emiten orden de Quedarse en casa
Gobiernos de la ciudad de Columbia y del condado de Boone emiten orden de Quedarse en casa
COLUMBIA - Las autoridades de la ciudad de Columbia y del condado de Boone han emitido una nueva orden por... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 7:52:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Local organizations meet needs of senior citizens
Local organizations meet needs of senior citizens
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic has senior citizens stuck at home, but local organizations are stepping up to ensure they... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 7:03:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Palen Music closes their doors after city enacts stay-at-home order
Palen Music closes their doors after city enacts stay-at-home order
COLUMBIA - Palen Music temporarily closed their doors Tuesday after Columbia issued a stay-at-home order. The order goes into... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 5:35:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Supreme Court of Missouri suspends all in-person proceedings
Supreme Court of Missouri suspends all in-person proceedings
COLUMBIA - Missouri's 13th Circuit Court issued new restrictions on people's access to the courthouse. In a court order,... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

10 William Woods University students test positive for COVID-19
10 William Woods University students test positive for COVID-19
FULTON - Ten William Woods University students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. "While such information is... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Department of Conservation waives fishing permits amid COVID-19
Department of Conservation waives fishing permits amid COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation will temporarily waive permit requirements for sport fishing and daily trout tags.... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 4:07:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Free educational resources to use while schools are remote
Free educational resources to use while schools are remote
COLUMBIA - As Missouri's public and charter school districts switch to online and remote learning, there are plenty of ways... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 2:56:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

COVID-19 sparks major increase in local cleaning business
COVID-19 sparks major increase in local cleaning business
COLUMBIA - Despite some businesses having to close down due to COVID-19, one local residential cleaning franchise has seen a... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 1:33:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Columbia, Boone County enact stay-at-home order
Columbia, Boone County enact stay-at-home order
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia and Boone County issued a stay-at-home order in a news conference Tuesday. The... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Randolph County sees COVID-19 case
Randolph County sees COVID-19 case
RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County has a case of COVID-19, according to the county's health department. The health... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:06:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Seven total cases recorded in Cole County
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Seven total cases recorded in Cole County
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 9:53:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
TOKYO - The Tokyo Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021. The International Olympic Committee along with Japanese Prime... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 8:15:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Boone County executives to update public on COVID-19
Boone County executives to update public on COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Several officials from Boone County, the City of Columbia, the Chamber of Commerce and the local health department... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 7:11:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 46°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
1pm 54°
2pm 58°
3pm 60°
4pm 62°