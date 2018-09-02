Tolson Reaches 1000 Career Point Mark in Westminster Win

5 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, January 13 2013 Jan 13, 2013 Sunday, January 13, 2013 11:01:20 AM CST January 13, 2013 in Basketball
Source: Alyssa Hodge - Press Release

ELSAH, IL -- The Westminster Blue Jays hit 32 bench points in their 73-49 win over Principia College Saturday afternoon. During the game, Columbia native Skylar Tolson surpassed his 1000 career point mark. The win brings the Blue Jays overall record to 10-4 and their SLIAC record to 3-2.

Principia started the game with a 6-0 run that ended just two minutes into the game. The Blue Jays could not quite catch up to Principia until 10:36 left in the first half. A jump shot by Robbie Burroughs grabbed the first Blue Jay lead of the game and started a 13-0 run to bring the Blue Jays up 29-17 with 5:50 left in the first half. Another jumper by Burroughs put the Blue Jays put 32-21, and they headed into halftime after a scoreless last 2:27 of the half.

The Blue Jays kept a steady lead, and with 13:03 to go in the game, the Blue Jays started a 9-1 run to put them up by 20 points (56-36). The Blue Jays' bench hit three three-pointers in the last two minutes to end the game at 73-49.

The Blue Jays shot 50% from the field and 32% from beyond the ark. The Blue Jays were led by junior Joe James with 15 points. Tolson put in 9 points, moving his career total to 1,002 points. Also adding 9 points were Verdis Lee and Burroughs. Senior Todd Stolte grabbed 9 rebounds while senior Mookie Valandra had three blocks.

The Blue Jays head home to host Webster University on Tuesday, January 15th at 8:00 p.m.

