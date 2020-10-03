Tolton adds to Week 6 HS football cancellations

COLUMBIA- Father Tolton Catholic canceled its football game with Duchesne out of St. Louis on Friday afternoon. The two teams were supposed to play at Tolton at 7 p.m.

Tolton Coordinator of Strategic Communications Joe Bradley said in an email that this week Duchesne had positive COVID tests, "among their fall athletic programs" and the game was cancelled "out of caution".

The Tolton cancellation comes after a week of cancellations, postponements and rescheduling among several high school football teams in the area.

Battle's game with Smith-Cotton was cancelled due COVID-19 concerns at Smith-Cotton. Battle rescheduled to play at Moberly when Moberly's game with Marshall was cancelled after Marshall High School went to all virtual learning.

Marshall later agreed to play Hallsville after the Marshall School Board voted to continue participating in sports and activities while doing classes virtually.

Hallsville needed a new opponent for Week 6 after Southern Boone had to cancel earlier in the week due to COVID concerns at Southern Boone.