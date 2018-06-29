Tolton-Calvary 2012
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|8-25
|Valle Catholic
|Home
|L
|
0-61
|8-31
|So. Boone
|Away
|L
|0-61
|9-8
|Westran
|Home
|L
|0-48
|9-14
|Tipton
|Away
|L
|12-55
|9-22
|Marionville
|Away
|L
|14-50
|9-28
|OPEN
|10-5
|Missouri Military Academy
|Home
|W
|31-6
|10-12
|So. Callaway
|Away
|L
|14-55
|10-20
|Sacred Heart
|Home
|L
|6-42
|10-25
|Blair Oaks
|Away
|L
|13-68
|
This team mainly consists of sophomores and juniors and Coach Masters is excited about the challenge. Sophomore Christian Elliott will start at quarterback.
The defense will be led by an experienced defensive line.
Coach: Chad Masters (entering 1st season)
Quarterback: Soph. Christian Elliott
Returning Starters: 18 (9 on offense, 9 on defense)
Last Season: 2-5 (JV)
Pigskin's Pick: 2-6
For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.
Loading ...