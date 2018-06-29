Tolton-Calvary 2012

Wednesday, August 15 2012
Date Opponent
Result Score
8-25 Valle Catholic
 Home
  L

 0-61
8-31 So. Boone
 Away
 L 0-61
9-8 Westran Home
 L 0-48
9-14 Tipton Away L 12-55
9-22 Marionville
 Away L 14-50
9-28 OPEN
10-5 Missouri Military Academy
 Home
 W 31-6
10-12 So. Callaway
 Away
 L 14-55
10-20 Sacred Heart
 Home
 L
 6-42
10-25 Blair Oaks
 Away
 L
 13-68

This team mainly consists of sophomores and juniors and Coach Masters is excited about the challenge. Sophomore Christian Elliott will start at quarterback.

The defense will be led by an experienced defensive line. 

Coach: Chad Masters (entering 1st season)

Quarterback: Soph. Christian Elliott

Returning Starters: 18 (9 on offense, 9 on defense)

Last Season: 2-5 (JV)

Pigskin's Pick: 2-6

