Tolton-Calvary 2012

This team mainly consists of sophomores and juniors and Coach Masters is excited about the challenge. Sophomore Christian Elliott will start at quarterback.

The defense will be led by an experienced defensive line.

Coach: Chad Masters (entering 1st season)

Quarterback: Soph. Christian Elliott

Returning Starters: 18 (9 on offense, 9 on defense)

Last Season: 2-5 (JV)

Pigskin's Pick: 2-6

