Tolton Catholic High School announces search for new leadership

COLUMBIA — Father Tolton Catholic High School announced its search for new leadership Wednesday, more than a month after the ousting of its former president.

In a news release, the Diocese of Jefferson City said Partners in Mission will help the school search for a new principal and president, or a Head of School, which they describe as a position that would include both principal and president responsibilities.

“We are excited to engage with a company with the depth that Partners in Mission has,” Superintendent Kenya Fuemmeler said in the release. “We believe they will be able to surface both local and national expertise for our school community.”

The announcement comes after the school's principal, Gwen Roche, said she would not renew her position at Tolton for the next school year.

“It is a priority for me, the superintendent of Catholic schools and the leadership of our parishes in Columbia to ensure the right team is in place for Fr. Tolton Catholic High School to thrive," Bishop Shawn McKnight said in the release. "I am grateful to Mrs. Roche for her good service to our community and look forward to working with her in this transition time.”

Tolton's previous president, Doug Callahan, was unexpectedly released from his position Oct. 24. The school said Vice President Jill McIntosh would serve as interim president during the search for a replacement.

