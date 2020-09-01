Tolton Catholic High School cancels Friday night game due to injuries

COLUMBIA - Tolton Catholic High School has canceled the Friday night game against Macon.

In an email sent to KOMU 8 News, the team said it started the season with 19 players. After multiple injuries that occurred during last Friday night's game against Hallsville, team leaders decided to cancel the game coming up.

"It was decided that out of respect for the game of football, it was in the best interest of our players to not play Macon High School this coming Friday night, September 4," school officials said.

The email said the team will continue daily practices this week and assess on a week-by-week basis.