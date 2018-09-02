Tolton Catholic wins boys basketball state championship; Iberia finishes runner-up

COLUMBIA – Two mid-Missouri schools had two very different results in their respective state championship games Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

In the Class 3 championship game, Tolton Catholic defeated Barstow in dramatic fashion, 62-60.

The Trailblazers held a seven-point lead with just over 90 seconds to go in the game. Barstow would not go away, however, as the Knights went on an 8-3 run to pull within two with 2.5 seconds to go.

Senior Shea Rush had a chance to tie the game for the Knights at the free throw line. After missing the first free throw, Rush intentionally missed the second in order to give the Knights a chance at an offensive rebound.

Rush grabbed his own rebound off the second missed free throw, but his putback attempt was no good, and Tolton escaped as state champions.

Tolton junior Michael Porter, Jr. committed the foul that sent Rush to the line, but also had 31 points and 19 boards on the night.

Not to be outdone, Barstow senior Jeriah Horne had 39 points and 14 boards.

Iberia was not as successful in the Class 2 championship game, falling to Hartville 64-37.

The Rangers turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, only two less than the total number of points they scored in the half.

Senior Riley Halley had 17 points for the Rangers, and senior Dexter Frisbie added 11. Hartville had four players in double figures.

The loss gave Iberia its second runner-up finish in the last three years. This is the first state championship in Hartville program history.