Tolton crushes Eldon in opening round of districts

COLUMBIA- Tolton came out strong in their first game of districts as they took on the Eldon Mustangs.

After trailing in the first quarter, the Trailblazers came back with a purpose for the next three quarters to take the win 80-49.

Next up for Tolton is the winner of the matchup between Southern Boone and California when the Trailbalzers continue their run in the districts tournament on Thursday at 7:30 P.M. at Eldon.