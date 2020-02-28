Tolton crushes Eldon in opening round of districts
COLUMBIA- Tolton came out strong in their first game of districts as they took on the Eldon Mustangs.
After trailing in the first quarter, the Trailblazers came back with a purpose for the next three quarters to take the win 80-49.
Next up for Tolton is the winner of the matchup between Southern Boone and California when the Trailbalzers continue their run in the districts tournament on Thursday at 7:30 P.M. at Eldon.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A lawsuit filed on Wednesday accuses the state of Missouri of failing to "provide poor people accused of... More >>
in
It's a proven way to boost your mental health, and it's not another medication. Doctor Frank McGeorge explains exercise... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police responded to an incident early this morning on Paris Road, just south of Waco Road. Northbound... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Domestic violence perpetrators and those with orders of protection against them in St. Louis County, Missouri, will be... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - For the last month, Stephens College has been collecting items for Rainbow House in Columbia, and they'll finally... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia hosted its first affordable housing summit Thursday night. The summit offered residents a chance to learn... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the parking lot at Sam's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The opioid crisis throughout the United States can not be solved overnight. However, Missouri lawmakers are taking... More >>
in
WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives has just approved a bill that would expand opportunities for veterans to... More >>
in
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday the name of the man charged... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Children's lives may not be as hard as adults' lives, but sometimes their moodiness and sadness are more... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Business owners say fears stemming from misinformation about the coronavirus are causing their business to unfairly take a... More >>
in
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon with a break... More >>
in
SEDALIA - Prosecutors have filed charges against two men in connection with a February 22 shooting that left one man... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.... More >>
in
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a part-time janitor has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia is a college town full of apartments and townhouses, but it wants to start giving low-income families... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into a multi-state E. coli outbreak they believe... More >>
in