Tolton's Bedsworth joins 1,000 strikeout club

COLUMBIA - Father Tolton softball player Paige Bedsworth struck out 12 on Tuesday to reach 1,011 career strikeouts.

She's the eleventh player in Missouri state history to reach the 1,000 strikeout plateau.

Tolton improved to 14 and 2 in the 9-0 win. Bedsworth walked two batters and threw a no-hitter.

Bedsworth credited her parents for their support along the way to the milestone.

"They're the best support system. And they're always pushing me and pushing me to be better. So it's just great to have them there always supporting me," Bedsworth said.

Her mother, Shelly Bedsworth, appreciated the support of the Tolton family.

"It's very humbling because you just feel the love and support from all the parents and the fans and the players and coaches," she said.

The team lost to St. Dominic on Wednesday and is now 14-3 on the season.

They will be back in action in the Kewpie Classic at Hickman on Saturday.

Bedsworth will attend Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa next year.