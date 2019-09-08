Tolton seeks redemption against Lutheran St. Charles

2 days 22 hours 23 minutes ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 Thursday, September 05, 2019 10:15:54 PM CDT September 05, 2019 in Friday Night Fever
By: Emma Moloney, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA — Following a devastating blowout loss to Hallsville last week, head coach Michael Egnew and the rest of the Trailblazers had their work cut out for them at practice this week.

Recording a mere 166 passing yards and only one rushing yard against the Indians, it was clear that something would have to change on both sides of the ball if the team wanted the rest of the season to turn out any differently than last Friday.

“There’s lots of work to do all the way up until the game,” Egnew said. “Everything needs to be sharpened, and obviously we need to get more game ready, more focused as we move toward game day.”

In order to up their level of play the team has spent the past week of practice developing their running and passing game, as well as honing their defensive skills.

While Egnew may have a few hidden strategies up his sleeve for his team’s upcoming game, he said its overall approach is to play fast and aggressive through the entire game.

However, not all of the Trailblazers’ changes have happened on the field. The players have also adopted a more motivated and confident mentality going into their next game.

“We’re ready to go,” Egnew said. “I think they’re excited, and I think they need the opportunity, and want the opportunity, to redeem themselves.”

One player ready to take on this new mindset is junior starting receiver and defensive back Dylan Block, who said he’s leaned on his role as an upperclassmen to improve the team’s focus.

“I knew that we didn’t play our best game last Friday and that we needed to have a different attitude in practice going forward in order to get the most out of the team,” Block said.

Egnew said Block will be fundamental to his team’s chances of success in his role as a starting receiver for Friday’s matchup. But his own actions aren’t the only aspect of the game Block is focused on.

“I hope to get opportunities to make plays that help the team, as well as create opportunities for my teammates to makes plays,” Block said.

Tolton will look to display their renewed motivation Friday night at 7 p.m. when it takes on the Cougars at Lutheran St. Charles high school.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri Task Force One returns home after helping with hurricane
Missouri Task Force One returns home after helping with hurricane
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force One returned home Sunday after a 9-day deployment. 46 members of MO-TF1 arrived at... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, September 08 2019 Sep 8, 2019 Sunday, September 08, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT September 08, 2019 in News

Missouri GOP Gov. Parson expected to make strong 2020 bid
Missouri GOP Gov. Parson expected to make strong 2020 bid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson says he's running to keep his seat. Parson, who... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, September 08 2019 Sep 8, 2019 Sunday, September 08, 2019 1:32:00 PM CDT September 08, 2019 in News

Fulton man in custody after drugs found at traffic stop
Fulton man in custody after drugs found at traffic stop
FULTON - Fulton police took a man into custody after finding methamphetamine and syringes during a traffic stop, according to... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 10:52:00 PM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

Columbia police chief releases statement regarding improper arrest of middle school student
Columbia police chief releases statement regarding improper arrest of middle school student
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said Friday an investigation which resulted in the arrest and overnight detention of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 5:19:00 PM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

Traffic flows well despite large crowds for Mizzou Football
Traffic flows well despite large crowds for Mizzou Football
COLUMBIA - Although city officials warned of delays and potentially rough traffic for MU's first home football game of the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Moberly police identify four arrested on drug charges
UPDATE: Moberly police identify four arrested on drug charges
MOBERLY — The Moberly Police Department arrested four people Friday night after serving a search warrant related to a sexual... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 11:48:00 AM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

University of Missouri receives largest grant for rural health care in school history
University of Missouri receives largest grant for rural health care in school history
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has received $5 million in federal funds to address a shortage or... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 10:13:00 AM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan dies at 38, team says
Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan dies at 38, team says
(CNN) -- Chris Duncan, a former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder who helped the team win the 2006 World Series, has... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 7:06:14 AM CDT September 07, 2019 in News

Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese releases clergy names
Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese releases clergy names
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph on Friday released a list of 19... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 10:11:57 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football photos and videos
Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 6:13:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Columbia City Council members react to Thomas charges
Columbia City Council members react to Thomas charges
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members reacted Friday to misdemeanor charges against Councilman Ian Thomas. Fourth Ward Columbia City... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 4:27:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 4:17:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Downtown Columbia businesses gear up for Mizzou football home opener
Downtown Columbia businesses gear up for Mizzou football home opener
COLUMBIA - Tens of thousands of fans pour into Columbia on game days and downtown restaurants are ready for Mizzou... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 2:50:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Streetlights in Fairway Meadows set to go dark
Streetlights in Fairway Meadows set to go dark
COLUMBIA - Friday is the last day community members in Fairway Meadows have to pay for individual street lights before... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 1:49:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Man sentenced to 50 years in Sikeston homicide
Man sentenced to 50 years in Sikeston homicide
SIKESTON (AP) — A 37-year-old Sikeston man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in the 2015 shooting death... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 1:16:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Stolen Bobcat vehicle recovered in Cole county
Stolen Bobcat vehicle recovered in Cole county
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office recovered a Bobcat skid steer construction vehicle on Tuesday, more than six... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 12:09:00 PM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Police to search Columbia landfill in homicide investigation
Police to search Columbia landfill in homicide investigation
COLUMBIA - Police are making a new push for answers in the 2006 disappearance and death investigation of Megan Nicole... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 11:38:00 AM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

Suspect connected to Moberly double homicide sentenced
Suspect connected to Moberly double homicide sentenced
HUNTSVILLE - One of four men connected to a double homicide in Randolph County will spend the next four years... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 10:26:00 AM CDT September 06, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
9pm 74°
10pm 73°
11pm 73°
12am 72°