Tolton seeks redemption against Lutheran St. Charles

COLUMBIA — Following a devastating blowout loss to Hallsville last week, head coach Michael Egnew and the rest of the Trailblazers had their work cut out for them at practice this week.

Recording a mere 166 passing yards and only one rushing yard against the Indians, it was clear that something would have to change on both sides of the ball if the team wanted the rest of the season to turn out any differently than last Friday.

“There’s lots of work to do all the way up until the game,” Egnew said. “Everything needs to be sharpened, and obviously we need to get more game ready, more focused as we move toward game day.”

In order to up their level of play the team has spent the past week of practice developing their running and passing game, as well as honing their defensive skills.

While Egnew may have a few hidden strategies up his sleeve for his team’s upcoming game, he said its overall approach is to play fast and aggressive through the entire game.

However, not all of the Trailblazers’ changes have happened on the field. The players have also adopted a more motivated and confident mentality going into their next game.

“We’re ready to go,” Egnew said. “I think they’re excited, and I think they need the opportunity, and want the opportunity, to redeem themselves.”

One player ready to take on this new mindset is junior starting receiver and defensive back Dylan Block, who said he’s leaned on his role as an upperclassmen to improve the team’s focus.

“I knew that we didn’t play our best game last Friday and that we needed to have a different attitude in practice going forward in order to get the most out of the team,” Block said.

Egnew said Block will be fundamental to his team’s chances of success in his role as a starting receiver for Friday’s matchup. But his own actions aren’t the only aspect of the game Block is focused on.

“I hope to get opportunities to make plays that help the team, as well as create opportunities for my teammates to makes plays,” Block said.