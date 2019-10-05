Tolton shut out in Homecoming loss to Helias

COLUMBIA - While the senior girl leaving the field with a crown on her head will remember tonight for the rest of her life, this may be a Homecoming the Tolton football team will want to forget.

In just under two hours, the Trailblazers fell 38-0 to the Helias Crusaders.

“We made too many mistakes,” coach Michael Egnew said. “We were out-substituted, so we were gassed. We had to stay sound, and we weren’t able to stay sound on defense.”

With less than 30 eligible players on their roster, the Trailblazers have often found themselves outnumbered when facing a large team such as the Crusaders. Many of the Tolton players, such as senior running back and linebacker Connor Fogue, play in both offensive and defensive roles.

The resulting exhaustion that seems to plague the Trailblazers is an “Achilles’ heel” both Egnew and the Trailblazers are keen to fix.

“We’ve just got to condition that much more and work that much harder,” Fogue said.

The low numbers continued to dwindle as the Trailblazers took an early blow in the second quarter when senior receiver C.J. Campbell left the game due to an unspecified injury. Though this was a large hit to Tolton's offense, Egnew was complimentary of James Lee, the freshman who took Campbell’s place.

Lee’s teammates were also impressed by his contributions coming into the game after Lee cleanly received a pass from junior quarterback Gabe Pfenenger and took the ball for around 35 yards.

“He’s a youngster, he’s still developing,” Fogue said. “But he’s going to be a dog his senior year. He’s a player, and I think he did good.”

As for Tolton’s defense, it was no match for an explosive Crusader offense during the first half. The Trailblazers were unable to defend against senior receiver Griffin Buschjost, who recorded three of Helias’ five touchdowns, and junior quarterback Jacob Weaver.

Down 35-0 at halftime with a running clock the final two quarters, Egnew still tried to keep his locker room conversation focused and his players motivated.

“I usually try to make it more about the scheme and about how we need to improve,” Egnew said. “I try not to get on the guys too much. I keep it positive and get them inspired to go out and play another half.”

A single field goal by Helias was the only score in the second half.

Throughout the game, Tolton struggled defensively to fit the run and pay attention to detail, Egnew said, while the players committed too many mistakes blocking offensively.

These, along with continued conditioning, will be the focus of practice in the upcoming week for the 0-6 Trailblazers.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re working every day to get there,” Egnew said.