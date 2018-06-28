Tom and Huck's Statue Unsafe

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

HANNIBAL - The statue of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn that overlooks Hannibal's historic district will be off limits to tourists until the foundation that holds the statue is replaced.An engineering company determined the statue's foundation for the boys made famous in Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" is unsound. Plans call for the statue to be removed while the old foundation is torn out. Barricades will keep visitors away from the foundation on Cardiff Hill at Main Street. The bronze statue is part of the historic area in the town made famous by Twain.