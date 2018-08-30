Tomlin stays unbeaten as Indians down Royals 5-4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Tomlin stayed unbeaten and again helped Cleveland bounce back after a loss, leading the Indians to a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Tomlin (5-0) worked into the seventh inning and became the first Indians pitcher to win his first five outings since Justin Masterson in 2011. Tomlin is 12-0 in 13 starts following a loss since the beginning of last season.

Carlos Santana and Mike Napoli homered off Edinson Volquez (3-3) as the Indians took two of three from the defending World Series champions.

Eric Hosmer homered for the Royals, just 3-9 in their last 12.