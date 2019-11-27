TONIGHT: KOMU 8 Storm Mode Winter Weather Special

Wednesday, November 27 2019 1:26:00 PM CST in Promotions
Americans are getting less sleep, but emergency responders get less
COLUMBIA - New research suggests that working Americans are getting less and less sleep, but emergency service providers are getting... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 8:01:27 PM CST in News

Sedalia establishes fire relief fund after familes are displaced by flames
COLUMBIA — After four Sedalia families lost their homes to fire, the city is rallying around them to establish a... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 7:42:00 PM CST in News

Camden County man charged with child molestation, sodomy
COLUMBIA — Prosecutors have charged a Camden County man with three counts of child molestation and four counts of statutory... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 7:17:00 PM CST in News

Missouri medical marijuana enrollment growing like a weed
COLUMBIA — More than 21,000 people in Missouri have been approved to use medical marijuana since enrollment began at... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 6:50:00 PM CST in News

Former Boone County detention officer arrested for child pornography
FULTON - A now former detention officer with the Boone County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on suspicion of possessing... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 3:45:00 PM CST in Top Stories

NCAA Responds to MU's comments on its ruling
COLUMBIA - The NCAA responded to sharp criticism from MU after it announced the sanctions will stand against the athletic... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 3:18:00 PM CST in Continuous News

Morgan County man charged with murder four years after deadly shooting
MORGAN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged a man Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for a deadly shooting that... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 2:45:58 PM CST in News

Highway Patrol unveils new streamlined AMBER Alert system
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced a streamlined the AMBER Alert system this week. The new... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 2:42:00 PM CST in News

Centralia residents without power
CENTRALIA- Thunderstorms and high winds left nearly 25 homes without power late Tuesday night. Winds knocked down three power... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 1:57:00 PM CST in News

CONSUMER ALERT: Federal Agency warns TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods selling recalled goods
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning to consumers TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods may... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 1:22:00 PM CST in News

US Supreme Court won't hear suit by Michael Browns friend
FERGUSON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal in a lawsuit questioning a Ferguson police... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 11:51:00 AM CST in News

Hundreds across mid-Missouri are impacted by power outages
COLUMBIA - Different electric companies are reporting hundreds of power outages across mid-Missouri. Between 3 and 4 a.m. Wednesday,... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 10:07:00 AM CST in News

UPDATE: Body found in freezer in southwest Missouri storage unit
MARSHFIELD (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his wife in 2015... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 9:09:00 AM CST in News

Travel tips for windiest, busiest travel day of the year in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA- The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day across the country and in mid-Missouri this year, it's also... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 7:52:00 AM CST in News

UPDATE: Cole Co. Jail inmate injured from self-inflicted gunshot wound
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department has confirmed only one inmate was involved in a Monday night shooting... More >>
Wednesday, November 27 2019 5:10:00 AM CST in News

EmVP: Columbia chef gives back to Boys & Girls Club
COLUMBIA - If food is the ingredient that binds us together, then D'Auntre Prince knows how to make a connection.... More >>
Tuesday, November 26 2019 9:27:00 PM CST in News

Search for missing Columbia woman to continue next week
COLUMBIA — Authorities searched a section of the Lamine River today for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge, but the search... More >>
Tuesday, November 26 2019 9:00:00 PM CST in News

Windy Weather could affect your Thanksgiving travel
COLUMBIA -Mid-Missouri is expecting severe winds up to 60 mph starting early Wednesday morning. Sean Beller, a truck driver making... More >>
Tuesday, November 26 2019 5:29:00 PM CST in Continuous News
