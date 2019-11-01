TONIGHT: Thousands of Missourians without their 2018 tax return
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' Career Center will host its second annual Vision Day on Friday. The event gives teachers... More >>
COLUMBIA - From new art, to a beloved Columbia tradition, there's a lot happening in The District on Friday and... More >>
HOLTS SUMMIT - Beverly Luetkemeyer, a resident of Holts Summit, said she has always had a tough time with her... More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An administrative hearing to decide whether Missouri can revoke the license for the state's only... More >>
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful. Yes, it just snowed on Halloween in Missouri. Yet, how quickly we may... More >>
COLUMBIA - Boone County Commission recognized County Counselor CJ Dykhouse for his work in a complaint with Ameren. Ameren... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - A consumer alert has been released regarding an influx of robocalls from scammers pretending to be part... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Catholic high school in Jefferson City is disciplining a teacher and coach after students reported... More >>
WASHINGTON, D.C - Missouri senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt have revealed a new bill helping track law enforcement suicides.... More >>
COLUMBIA - A car crash, which occurred at 6:20 p.m. yesterday at the southbound entry ramp by U.S. 63, has... More >>
GASCONADE COUNTY - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory after it discovered the body of... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was arrested yesterday evening after a police pursuit. According to a news... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect from the Oct. 30 armed... More >>
COLUMBIA - The mother-in-law of missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge has filed for guardianship of Elledge's child. Court documents... More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats rammed a package of ground rules for their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump through a... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a deadly shooting which happened early Thursday on Rolling Hills Drive. In a... More >>
COLUMBIA - A man charged in the September shooting death of a Columbia teen did not enter a plea to... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing a Florida-based company and its president for alleged... More >>
