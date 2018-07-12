Tons of Tomatoes

But that's not always the case.



The MU Tomato Festival has several types of different and unique tomatoes. They range in different colors, shapes, and sizes. Visitors can taste more than 55 types of tomatoes. This is the third annual Tomato festival put on by the University of Missouri Bradford Research and Extension Center. In addition to tomatoes, salsa samples will also be available from local vendors.

The event is free and open to the public.