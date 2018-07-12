Tons of Tomatoes
But that's not always the case.
The MU Tomato Festival has several types of different and unique tomatoes. They range in different colors, shapes, and sizes. Visitors can taste more than 55 types of tomatoes. This is the third annual Tomato festival put on by the University of Missouri Bradford Research and Extension Center. In addition to tomatoes, salsa samples will also be available from local vendors.
The event is free and open to the public.
More News
Grid
List
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office has arrested a registered sex offender after an investigation. Monday, deputies... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested two in a residential burglary case. On Monday, deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Fire officials said a vacant home that had previous fire damage caught fire once again early Thursday.... More >>
in
FULTON - Early Thursday morning, police arrested a man for allegedly running into a home naked. The Fulton Police... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shots fired incident at The Links at Columbia apartment complex late Wednesday. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - When Gov. Mike Parson appointed Mike Kehoe as his lieutenant governor in June, it was not the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No more long days in the waiting rooms or scurrying around to get a physical the day before... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - A man charged with first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree statutory rape entered a last-minute... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump will be coming to Missouri to support Attorney General Josh Hawley as he campaigns for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Cole County judge has dismissed a lawsuit which claimed Gov. Mike Parson acted outside his authority when... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - The principal of Blue Ridge Elementary school was arrested in connection to a Saturday night crash on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Both the Columbia and Jefferson City fire departments came together to learn and practice basic water rescue... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, MO - Protesters met Vice President Mike Pence both inside and outside his speech in Kansas City Wednesday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A group suspected of stealing from cars was taken into custody Tuesday, according to Jefferson City Police.... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The story of the three lost boys of Hannibal remains a mystery after a cave search ended... More >>
in
CENTRALIA -- The city has issued a water boil advisory for city water customers in certain parts of Centralia. The... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former pharmacy technician at a Springfield hospital stole morphine and the powerful synthetic... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University officials announced a record breaking fundraising year on Wednesday. In 2018, the University of Missouri raised more... More >>
in