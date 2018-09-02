Tony La Russa Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Retired managers Joe Torre, Tony La Russa and Bobby Cox have been unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the expansion era committee.

Each of the inductees won more than 2,000 games in managerial careers that spanned more than four decades. Torre became the fifth manager to win at least four World Series titles. La Russa won championships with Oakland and St. Louis. Cox led Atlanta to one championship and 14 straight division titles.

The announcement was made Monday at the winter meetings. They will be inducted July 27 in Cooperstown, N.Y., along with any players chosen by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine, 300-game winners, are among the newcomers to the writers' ballot, with results announced Jan. 8.