Tony La Russa inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Tony La Russa, third all-time in victories as a manager, has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

La Russa was enshrined Sunday in ceremonies at Cooperstown.

La Russa won 2,728 times in his long career, behind only Connie Mack and John McGraw. He was picked as manager of the year four times and won 12 division titles, six pennants and World Series titles in 1989, 2006, and 2011.

Signed by the Kansas City Athletics in 1962, La Russa's six-year major league career as an infielder was forgettable. He batted .199 with no home runs in 132 games.

But after earning a law degree at Florida State University and giving managing a try in the minor leagues, he found his niche, was elevated to manage the Chicago White Sox in 1979, and his managing career took off. He won two championships with St. Louis and one with Oakland.