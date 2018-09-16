Tony Stewart to miss third race after Ward's death

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) - Tony Stewart will not race Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, the third Sprint Cup race he's skipped since his car struck and killed Kevin Ward Jr. during a sprint car race.

Stewart's decision was announced Wednesday and Jeff Burton will once again replace him in the No. 14 Chevrolet. Burton also drove Stewart's car at Michigan last week.

Stewart has been in seclusion since the Aug. 9 incident at an upstate New York dirt track that remains under investigation. Ontario County Sheriff Philip Povero has said investigators don't have any evidence at this point to support criminal intent by Stewart.