Too much screen time may be bad for your teen's mental health

A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal shows too much time spent on smartphones or social media may be bad for teens’ mental health.



Canadian researchers from The Hospital for Sick Children, or SickKids, reviewed numerous studies involving teenagers and their use of smartphones. They found an association between excessive phone and social media use with mental distress and suicidal thoughts. The scientists say while there is a possible link, they cannot say one causes the other. The res



Researchers encourage parents to discuss appropriate phone use with their children. They also suggest parents try and be a good role model by limiting their own screen time.

