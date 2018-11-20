Top Bats, Low Scores

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Strolling behind the batting cage, Matt Holliday watched his St. Louis teammates hit away Friday and offered a simple tip.

"Get a good swing!" he hollered.

Great advice for anyone with a Louisville Slugger in hand at this World Series.

Despite the presence of Josh Hamilton, Albert Pujols, Nelson Cruz and other top boppers, the Cardinals and Texas Rangers have hardly dented the scoreboard while splitting the first two games.

So far, a total of just eight runs. The last time there were fewer through the opening two games at a Series? Try 1950, when Joe DiMaggio and the New York Yankees combined with Philadelphia for four.