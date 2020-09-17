Top bills fail in Governor Parson's special crime session

(AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to give the Missouri attorney general the power to intervene in St. Louis homicide cases has failed.

The GOP-led state House finished work Wednesday without taking action on the bill.

Parson had asked lawmakers to pass the bill midway through a special legislative session focused on violent crime.

The proposal was widely seen as criticism of St. Louis’ first Black prosecutor, Kim Gardner, who is a Democrat.

The measure passed the Senate after a fraction of Republicans forced a vote on it, but it didn't gain traction in the House.

Missouri prosecutors opposed the measure, arguing it would undermine local control.