Top bills fail in Governor Parson's special crime session
(AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to give the Missouri attorney general the power to intervene in St. Louis homicide cases has failed.
The GOP-led state House finished work Wednesday without taking action on the bill.
Parson had asked lawmakers to pass the bill midway through a special legislative session focused on violent crime.
The proposal was widely seen as criticism of St. Louis’ first Black prosecutor, Kim Gardner, who is a Democrat.
The measure passed the Senate after a fraction of Republicans forced a vote on it, but it didn't gain traction in the House.
Missouri prosecutors opposed the measure, arguing it would undermine local control.
