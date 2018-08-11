Top business group backs GOP Greitens for Missouri governor

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — One of Missouri's top business groups is endorsing Republican Eric Greitens for governor.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday announced support for Greitens, a former Navy SEAL officer. His opponent is Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster.

In a release, the chamber cited Greitens' support of right-to-work legislation to prohibit workplace contracts that require union dues from nonmembers.

Lawmakers have previously passed right to work in the state. But the legislation still failed after Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed it.

Koster also opposes right to work.