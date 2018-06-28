Top Columbia College Official Announces Retirement

COLUMBIA - After an eighteen year tenure, which saw the school's endowment grow by $97.5 million, Gerald Brouder will retire as the president of Columbia College.

Brouder announced Thursday at a campus news conference that his retirement is effective Aug. 1, 2013.

In his inaugural address in 1995, Brouder set out to strengthen sciences, increase academic rigor, grow the endowment and enhance technology.

In addition to the growth of the endowment, a school spokesman said those goals have largely been achieved. Brouder's retirement is effective the same month a 53,000 square foot science building will hold its grand opening.

A school spokesman said Daisy Grossnickle, the chair of the Columbia College Board of Trustees, will be tasked with forming a search committee to find a new president. The school has not yet set a time for the formation of the committee and the hire of a new president.

Brouder said he may volunteer in Columbia more in his retirement. He has served as a member of several community organizations, including Regional Economic Development Inc. (REDI) and the Columbia Area United Way.