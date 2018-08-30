Top five cybersecurity mistakes local governments make in Missouri

1 year 10 months 3 weeks ago Monday, October 03 2016 Oct 3, 2016 Monday, October 03, 2016 7:07:00 PM CDT October 03, 2016 in News
By: Shelly Hagan, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a list of the top five most common data security mistakes made by local governments in Missouri today.

They include:

1. Passwords- Employees share computer passwords, may not be required to change passwords regularly, or don’t have passwords.

2. Access- Employees have access to more parts of the government computer system than they need to perform their jobs.

3. System Locks- Systems don’t lock access to computers after a certain amount of inactivity or after a number of incorrect password attempts.

4. Data Backups- Data is not backed up on regular basis, not stored in a secure off-site location, or is backed up but not tested regularly to ensure it can be restored.

5. User Restrictions and Tracking- Protections are not in place to prevent inappropriate edits or system changes, or systems don’t track who is responsible for the changes.

According to Galloway, the list is based on a summary of reports within the past year to provide awareness to local governments and prevent the same mistakes from happening in the future. 

Jim Chapdelaine, Chief Information Officer for the City of Columbia, said his department has a very comprehensive set of security policies and practices it uses to run and operate the city's IT services.

"As an IT organization, of course, security is very key. So, I can't tell you all the details because that would help the criminals out there," Chapdelaine said.

He said the IT department has new cybersecurity analysts who constantly train and attend conferences to stay up to date.

Jefferson City's IT Department also said it keeps up to date with the best data security practices.

"We do frequent backups, to password changing, to making sure people have access to only what they are supposed to," said Eric Meyer,  the IT manager for Jefferson City. 

Chapdelaine said his advice for computer users is to change passwords.

"Make them more complex, make sure you have capital letters in them, special characters," Chapdelaine said.

He said it is best to change your password every 90 days.  

"The way you protect yourself is to make sure you use passwords, you lock your system up when you leave and protect the things that could allow people to get access to the data that we don't want them to have access to," Chapdelaine said.

More News

Grid
List

Gun shop owner, gun control advocate debate 3D-printed gun blueprint sales
Gun shop owner, gun control advocate debate 3D-printed gun blueprint sales
COLUMBIA - Despite a judge's ruling, blueprints and designs for 3D printed guns are available for sale for as little... More >>
50 minutes ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 6:36:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in Continuous News

MU Engineering, CAFNR merge to create new research opportunities
MU Engineering, CAFNR merge to create new research opportunities
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will be combining its chemical engineering department with CAFNR's bioengineering department... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the General Assembly will hold a special session to discuss expanding STEM education... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:59:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
COLUMBIA - A new program, Healing Circle, is available at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital to allow veterans to... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The top prosecutor in St. Louis has established what she calls an "exclusion list" of 28... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
COLUMBIA - Researchers at the University of Missouri found differences in opinion that teachers, parents and children have about whether... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
JEFFERSON CITY - Applause filled the Capitol Plaza Hotel ballroom Thursday as the United Way of Central Missouri officially announced... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, a Democrat in a decidedly Republican state, is seizing on... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:15:26 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday appointed a local school board president and a former... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:38:27 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City bus service is thinking about changes to some of its routes, and it's looking... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge decided to delay a key decision in a lawsuit against A New Missouri,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Christopher Columbus statue in a St. Louis park is being called into question about a... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:40:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
ELDON - The Eldon Police Department is working with Eldon School District to investigate a threat made against the high... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a woman after she reportedly kept four dogs in crates for long periods... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 11:33:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a body found in the Mississippi River in St. Louis was that of a... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:55:01 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson appointed a new judge to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Judge... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged evangelical leaders this week to get out the vote ahead of the upcoming... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 9:39:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
PHOENIX (AP) — The celebration of Sen. John McCain's life as a former prisoner of war and maverick politician enters... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 72°
9pm 74°
10pm 73°
11pm 72°