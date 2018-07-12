Top Missouri Football Recruit Alex Ofodile Commits to Oregon

COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge wide receiver Alex Ofodile, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Missouri and No. 42 overall in the country according to ESPN, has committed to the University of Oregon.

"People think I'm there for the bells and whistles but it's not like that at all," Ofodile said. "The coaching staff and players made me feel super comfortable. And I'll be in the national championship hunt every year."

Ofodile had 29 Division 1 offers. He said his top five schools, in no particular order, were Oregon, Missouri, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Michigan State. Ofodile said he made his decision Tuesday night and has informed all of the coaches including Mizzou's Andy Hill Wednesday morning. Ofodile said it was the "toughest decision he's made in his life."

"I loved Mizzou. I grew up a Mizzou fan. I just thought Oregon was the perfect fit for me. I thought that if I went to Mizzou it would be a really good fit. But I said it before, in order for me to get out of Columbia, I need to have the perfect fit. It's more why Oregon than why not Mizzou," Ofodile said.

Ofodile said he realizes there may be a lot of backlash from Mizzou fans.

"I know they're a little disappointed but I think the true people that are closest to me will support me. They just have to know if they were in my position, they were going to do what's best for them and not the fan base. But they're not going to understand that. I don't blame them," Ofodile said.

Ofodile grew up just a few miles from Faurot Field. His dad, A.J. Ofodile, played at the University of Missouri from 1991-1993 and is currently the Rock Bridge head football coach. Coach Ofodile said he would have "loved for Alex to play for at Mizzou," but he let his son make the decision on his own and supports it 100 percent.

"I think he's relieved," A.J. Ofodile said. "I think he's excited. Obviously as a dad, I'm really excited for him. I think he earned the right to make his own decision without interference from me or anyone else."

Coach Ofodile said he found out about Alex's decision via a text message from a friend.

"I got a text from a friend that said 'Congratulations on your son becoming a Duck,'" Ofodile said. "So I texted Alex and he told me 'Oh, I was going to tell you in the morning.' It's funny. I'm always the last to know. But that made me feel better because I knew it was his decision. I was fearful that I would taint it one way or another," A.J. Ofodile said.

Ofodile is the last of the three prospects from Missouri to be ranked on ESPN 300 to commit. Lee's Summitt High School quarterback Drew Lock committed to Mizzou, while Helias High School tight end Hale Hentges has committed to Alabama. Lock tried to convince Ofodile to join him in the black and gold.

Ofodile said he plans to enroll at Oregon early, but for right now he's just focused on bringing the Bruins back to the [Edward Jones] Dome next season. The Rock Bridge wide receiver is entering his senior season with the Bruins. They are coming off the school's first trip to the State Championship Game in 20 years.